PMRDA cracks down on illegal plotting; MLA seeks pause to protect public interest 

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Tuesday, April 8, launched a crackdown on illegal plotting and unauthorised constructions in Mouje Chanholi, Taluka Khed. However, local MLA Balaji Kale has urged PMRDA to halt the action, citing concerns over the impact on common citizens. ocal MLA Babaji Kale said the action has created fear among residents. “I agree with the rules,” he said, “but the action is being taken only in Khed taluka.” (HT)

The action involved the removal of illegal roads, plots, compound walls, and fencing across thousands of square feet.

Kale requested the PMRDA commissioner, Yoghesh Mhase, to give people scope to present their side. He appealed for an opportunity for residents to present their side and asked for options to regularize certain constructions.

“Many of these plots are bought by middle-class salaried people,” he added. “We are only requesting a halt to the action and time to find solutions.”

Dr Dipti Suryavanshi-Patil, deputy collector of PMRDA, has appealed to the public to stay alert and avoid being cheated in illegal plot sales.

“We have decided to take more action against illegal open plotting. There are many such plots in the Khed area. So far, we have taken action on 7 to 8 acres of illegal open plots. The work is not yet finished. We will soon take action on nearby plots as well,” she said.

She added, “We have decided to survey illegal open plots in different parts of the PMRDA region. Areas like Khed, Loni Kalbhor, and Wagholi are seeing a rise in such illegal plotting.”