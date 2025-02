Pune: The Pune Metropolitain Region Development Authority (PMRDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Ahmednagar Road in Koregaon Bhima on Saturday following instruction by its commissioner Yogesh Mhase. The authority carried out the campaign after survey of the targetted areas.

