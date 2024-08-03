PMRDA fined 13L for damage to Ganeshkhind Road during Pune Metro work

Taking stringent action against various authorities for damaging city roads, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department has fined the Pune Metropolitan Development Authority (PMRDA) ₹ 13.70 lakh for damages caused during Metro work on Ganeshkhind Road. Over the past few days, citizens have been critical of the PMC administration for pothole-riddled roads. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Over the past few days, citizens have been critical of the PMC administration for pothole-riddled roads. PMC administration claims that various works, like the Metro, repairs of drainage and sewer lines etc, have damaged the roads. To address this, PMC has taken direct action against the company contractor responsible.

Jalindar Kurhade, a resident of Ganeshkhind Road said, “Due to the Metro work, we are having trouble walking on the footpaths in the locality. The crane operators have damaged the footpath, which was newly developed by the PMC. Additionally, there are potholes on the stretch.”

Reacting to the development, Aniruddha Pavaskar, chief of the Road Department of PMC said, “A private company is handling the metro work under the aegis of the PMRDA. Despite repeated instructions, they failed to take precautions, leading to the fine imposed on the PMRDA as the planning authority.”

Amar Shinde, superintendent engineer of the Road Department said, “PMC has recently carried out road widening work of Ganeshkhind Road for Pune Metro line-3 (Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar) multilayer flyover work. During metro flyover work, contractors damaged the newly developed footpath, road and some of the compound of residents while moving cranes.”

He further said, “We imposed a fine and sent a letter to PMRDA on Friday as private contractors are working under the PMRDA.”

Despite repeated attempts, PMRDA officials were not available to comment on the issue.