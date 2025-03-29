Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA invites consultancy proposals for twin tunnel feasibility study

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 29, 2025 07:40 AM IST

PMRDA has invited proposals for appointing a consultancy agency to conduct feasibility study for the Yerawada-Katraj twin tunnel project

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has invited proposals for appointing a consultancy agency to conduct feasibility study for the Yerawada-Katraj twin tunnel project.

PMRDA has invited proposals for appointing a consultancy agency to conduct feasibility study for the Yerawada-Katraj twin tunnel project. (HT FILE)
PMRDA has invited proposals for appointing a consultancy agency to conduct feasibility study for the Yerawada-Katraj twin tunnel project. (HT FILE)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a PMRDA meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on February 12 and okayed the project in-principle.

According to the CM, the tunnel will ensure seamless travel between Yerawada and Katraj, one of the city’s most congested stretches.

The 14.5-km stretch between Yerawada and Katraj sees heavy traffic throughout the day. The planned project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and ease congestion on arterial roads.

On March 28, PMRDA published tender inviting appointment of consultancy agency to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of twin tunnel/double-decker twin tunnel (underground), approximately 20 km in length, starting at Yerawada and terminating at Katraj with various spur and escape route

Prabhakar Vasikar, superintending engineer, PMRDA, said, “We have floated a global tender and mentioned three-month period for feasibility report.”

The feasibility study will assess the technical, economic and financial viability of the project and prepare a detailed feasibility report (DFR). It will also explore implementation models, including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and public-private partnership (PPP), with options like build-operate-transfer (BOT) and hybrid annuity model (HAM).

News / Cities / Pune / PMRDA invites consultancy proposals for twin tunnel feasibility study
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On