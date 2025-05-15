Menu Explore
PMRDA plans 2,500-3,000 cr road network to ease highway congestion

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST

In the first phase, the focus will be on repairing and upgrading existing roads. Priority will be given to roads proposed under the regional development plan

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has launched a major road development project to connect highways in its jurisdiction. The plan, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on key routes including Satara Road, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Road, and Solapur Highway, is expected to cost between 2,500 crore and 3,000 crore.

Officials said that the width of the new roads has already been determined and will be kept as wide as possible to accommodate increasing traffic demands. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Officials said that the width of the new roads has already been determined and will be kept as wide as possible to accommodate increasing traffic demands. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision regarding the same was taken in the last week of April, and work started from May 7, said officials.

“Link roads to major highways will be developed as a priority. Work has already been approved in 20 to 25 villages, and roads will be constructed to connect Satara Road, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur Highway,” said Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner.

“These roads will primarily be constructed using cement concrete for durability. We are also integrating stormwater drains and cable ducts in the road design to avoid repeated digging in the future,” said Mhase.

In the first phase, the focus will be on repairing and upgrading existing roads. Priority will be given to roads proposed under the regional development plan. The entire construction will be carried out in multiple packages, with land acquisition to be expedited.

Officials added that the width of the new roads has already been determined and will be kept as wide as possible to accommodate increasing traffic demands.

