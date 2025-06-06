Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
PMRDA razes illegal six-storey building in Marunji

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 06, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Authorities said the action is part of a wider campaign against unauthorised structures based on recent surveys and complaints

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) demolished an illegal six-storey building at Survey No. 45/1/2 in Marunji on Thursday.

PMRDA razing the illegal structure. (HT PHOTO)
Authorities said the action is part of a wider campaign against unauthorised structures based on recent surveys and complaints.

Deepti Suryawanshi-Patil, deputy collector, PMRDA anti-encroachment department, said, “The action was taken due to growing concerns over safety and illegal construction in fast-developing areas of the metropolitan region.”

A recent PMRDA survey revealed 967 unauthorised hoardings across its jurisdiction and 122 has been removed in Haveli, Bhor, Mulshi, Purandar, and Daund in the last few days, officials said.

