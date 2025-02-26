PMRDA to launch online development permission system from Feb 26

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will start the online system for issuing development permissions, land tenure certificates, and occupancy certificates from February 26. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and efficiency by ensuring timely delivery of government-notified services. All applications must be submitted online through the Building Permit Management System (BPMS) portal already in use across Maharashtra. (HT)

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “The new system will apply to all areas governed by the Unified Development Control and Promotion Rules (UDCPR) as well as those under PMRDA’s 2018 regulations. All applications must be submitted online through the Building Permit Management System (BPMS) portal already in use across Maharashtra. Applicants will need to upload documents and the system will verify application and process approvals at various stages. Once approved, a payment challan will be generated, and upon successful payment, the respective certificate—whether for development permission, land tenure, or occupancy—will be issued digitally.”

The online service will be available on website https://mahavastu.maharashtra.gov.in.