Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA to launch online development permission system from Feb 26

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 26, 2025 06:16 AM IST

The initiative aims to enhance transparency and efficiency by ensuring timely delivery of government-notified services

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will start the online system for issuing development permissions, land tenure certificates, and occupancy certificates from February 26. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and efficiency by ensuring timely delivery of government-notified services.

All applications must be submitted online through the Building Permit Management System (BPMS) portal already in use across Maharashtra. (HT)
All applications must be submitted online through the Building Permit Management System (BPMS) portal already in use across Maharashtra. (HT)

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “The new system will apply to all areas governed by the Unified Development Control and Promotion Rules (UDCPR) as well as those under PMRDA’s 2018 regulations. All applications must be submitted online through the Building Permit Management System (BPMS) portal already in use across Maharashtra. Applicants will need to upload documents and the system will verify application and process approvals at various stages. Once approved, a payment challan will be generated, and upon successful payment, the respective certificate—whether for development permission, land tenure, or occupancy—will be issued digitally.”

The online service will be available on website https://mahavastu.maharashtra.gov.in.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On