PMRDA to spend ₹628 crore on 50-km road parallel to metro line

PUNE: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will spend ₹628 crore to widen an existing four-lane stretch into a six-lane, 50-km cement concrete road running parallel to the upcoming Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3, said officials. PMRDA will spend ₹628 crore to widen existing four-lane stretch into a six-lane, 50-km cement road running parallel to upcoming Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3, said officials.

A senior PMRDA engineering official said, “We will widen the remaining four-lane stretches to six lanes, requiring land acquisition. A consultant will be appointed for planning, surveys, design, reporting, and to oversee construction and post-construction work.”

The project includes road construction, utility shifting, median development, beautification, and electrification between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.

The cost estimate includes land acquisition, if necessary, and may be revised following the consultant’s study.

The tender for the project was issued on September 25 this year.

The proposed stretch will cover 25 km in each direction alongside the elevated Metro line. The project plan includes four-lane carriageways, parking lanes, bus bays, lay-bys, utility ducts, upgraded pedestrian facilities, cycle tracks, and landscaped medians.

Trees along the route will either be cut or transplanted as required. The plan also includes cycle tracks and improved footpaths.

“The Metro is meant to reduce dependence on private vehicles. Spending ₹628 crore on a parallel road could encourage more cars instead of pushing people to public transport,” said civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni.

Ashish Mane, another civic activist, said, “The city has struggled to manage its urban road projects, with frequent delays, poor maintenance, and overlapping responsibilities between civic bodies. They warn that the new project could end up duplicating efforts without addressing the root causes of congestion.”

“Why spend such a huge amount on roads when the Metro itself was built to solve traffic congestion?” asked Sudhir Jadhav, a daily commuter to Hinjewadi.

PMRDA officials maintain that the project is essential. They argue that service roads will ensure smooth traffic management, especially for buses and feeder vehicles, and provide space for utility ducts and parking. “The metro cannot function in isolation. Proper road connectivity is equally important for last-mile access,” the official added.