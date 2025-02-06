Menu Explore
PMRDA to target roadside unauthorised constructions on Satara, Solapur stretches

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 06, 2025 06:10 AM IST

The authority’s unauthorised construction and removal department has demolished 416 illegal structures in the past seven days

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will raze unauthorised constructions on Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur, Mulshi-Paud, and Chandani Chowk to Pirangut roads to improve traffic flow.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will raze unauthorised constructions on Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur, Mulshi-Paud, and Chandani Chowk to Pirangut roads to improve traffic flow. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will raze unauthorised constructions on Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur, Mulshi-Paud, and Chandani Chowk to Pirangut roads to improve traffic flow. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The authority’s unauthorised construction and removal department has demolished 416 illegal structures in the past seven days.

Deepti Suryavanshi-Patil, joint commissioner and deputy district collector, PMRDA, said, “Notices have been issued to owners of unauthorised construction.”

Follow Us On