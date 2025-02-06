PMRDA to target roadside unauthorised constructions on Satara, Solapur stretches

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will raze unauthorised constructions on Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur, Mulshi-Paud, and Chandani Chowk to Pirangut roads to improve traffic flow. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will raze unauthorised constructions on Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur, Mulshi-Paud, and Chandani Chowk to Pirangut roads to improve traffic flow. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The authority’s unauthorised construction and removal department has demolished 416 illegal structures in the past seven days.

Deepti Suryavanshi-Patil, joint commissioner and deputy district collector, PMRDA, said, “Notices have been issued to owners of unauthorised construction.”