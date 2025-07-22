PMRDA to upgrade metro line 3 into cement-concrete road with improved road infra & public amenities

After facing criticism for the past couple of months over bad roads and waterlogging in the Hinjewadi area due to metro work, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) plans to upgrade the existing road along metro line 3—from Maan (depot) in Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar—into a durable cement-concrete road, accompanied by improved road-related infrastructure and public amenities. The plan includes parking lanes, bus bays, lay-bys, and utility ducts. Pedestrian facilities will also be improved. (HT)

Umesh Mallawat, executive engineer at PMRDA, said that the authority has floated tenders for appointing consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), manage the bid process, design the road layout, supervise construction, and provide post-construction support. “The plan includes the construction of cement-concrete (CC) roads, development of medians, beautification, shifting of utilities, and electrification of road-related infrastructure,” Mallawat said. The work will begin only after the consultant submits a comprehensive plan. “The existing Pune metro line 3 contractor will first repair and render motorable the roads along the metro stretch which will take a few months. Thereafter, we will begin the actual road development work. This initiative is crucial to integrate surface mobility infrastructure with the upcoming metro corridor and meet growing traffic demands in Pune city,” Mallawat said.

The project covers a total 50 km (25 km in each direction) running parallel to the elevated metro line and aims to improve traffic flow and public amenities in what is one of Pune’s busiest corridors. The tender has been floated on July 16 and the pre-bid meeting is scheduled for July 24, 2025. The plan includes parking lanes, bus bays, lay-bys, and utility ducts. Pedestrian facilities will also be improved. Trees will be razed or transplanted wherever required. Land will be acquired in some areas to widen or realign the road.

Whereas the appointed consultant will be responsible for conducting detailed surveys; preparing alignment drawings, pavement designs and drainage plans; and utility coordination for services such as water supply, sewerage, stormwater drains, telecom cables, and gas pipelines. The consultant will also draft tender documents, assist in pre-bid meetings, and provide support during legal proceedings or public consultations, if required.

The PMRDA has set a four-month timeline for completion of the design, survey, estimates, and tender documentation phase. The project is expected to significantly improve last-mile connectivity, ease congestion, and enhance the overall commuter experience in the region.