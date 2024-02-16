PMRDA writes to MSEDCL not to supply power to unauthorised constructions

In a bid to curb unauthorised constructions, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has written a letter to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) urging the latter not to supply power to unauthorised constructions. The move comes amid concerns over unauthorised constructions flourishing within the PMRDA limits. PMRDA has now written to the MSEDCL, urging the latter not to supply electricity to unauthorised constructions. (HT PHOTO)

The PMRDA comprises 814 villages across multiple talukas including Haveli, Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Shirur, Daund, Velhe, Purandar and Bhor. While the PMRDA is trying to restrain unauthorised constructions with the help of the anti-encroachment department, lack of manpower is proving to be a serious obstacle. Hence, the PMRDA has now written to the MSEDCL, urging the latter not to supply electricity to unauthorised constructions.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The PMRDA has also appealed to people to regularise unauthorised constructions under the Gunthewari scheme. The PMRDA has given March 31, 2024 as the deadline for regularising these unauthorised constructions but it hasn’t got any response for the past one-and-a-half months. Finally, the PMRDA has written to the MSEDCL urging it not to supply power to the illegal structures.

Sunil Marale, joint director for planning, PMRDA, said, “We wrote a letter to the chief engineer of the Pune Circle at MSEDCL. We have asked MSEDCL to provide electricity only to those structures which have permission from the PMRDA for their layout/construction.”

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle at MSEDCL, said, “Electricity is important, and according to the Supreme Court, we cannot refuse to provide it to anyone. However, if someone hasn’t paid their electricity bills, we have the right to disconnect their power supply. If PMRDA officials inform us about a construction that has started without their permission, we will stop supplying power to it.”