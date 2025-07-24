PMRDA’s 91 crore land auction triggers backlash

PUNE Civic activists have expressed concern over the auction of land reserved for public amenities in areas where basic civic services remain underdeveloped.HT

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has launched an auction of 35 public amenity plots across key areas in Khed, Haveli, Maval, and Mulshi talukas, with a total base value estimated at ₹91 crore. However, the move has come under fire from civic activists, who argue that the targeted localities still lack essential infrastructure such as drinking water supply, primary healthcare centres, police chowkies, public gardens, and playgrounds.

PMRDA is asking for a 5% earnest money deposit (EMD) for each plot, with amounts ranging from ₹84,000 to ₹25 lakh, depending on the plot’s location and size.

“There is no water supply, no healthcare, no police presence, no open spaces — and yet PMRDA wants to sell land earmarked for public use,” said Ravindra Sinha, a civic activist.

“This is a misuse of land intended for community welfare.”

Sinha also questioned the timing of the auction in the absence of a comprehensive Development Plan (DP).

“How can the administration proceed with the auction without a proper DP in place? Once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) process begins, where will the land for essential public facilities come from?” he said.

Residents have also raised concerns about transparency and ownership history, questioning whether the auctioned plots were originally surrendered by developers as part of mandatory development obligations. They are urging housing societies and local residents to verify whether the auctioned plots match survey numbers within their layouts. Civic groups have called for the auction process to be suspended until essential services are established and public consultations are conducted. They argue that disposing of amenity land without community consent could permanently deprive the region of much-needed public infrastructure.

PMRDA published details of the auction on its website on July 21 and through e-auction portals. The auction is scheduled to conclude by August 10.

A senior official from PMRDA’s Land and Estate Department defended the move, stating that the auction complies with the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDPCR).

“There are 19 specified public purposes listed in the UDPCR. Of the 35 plots, three have been reserved for uses such as libraries or music schools. These plots can only be developed for their designated purpose. There is no issue with the auction process and as long as the plots are developed in accordance with their reservation, the auction is well within the regulatory framework,” the official said.