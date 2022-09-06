PMRDA’s new road to ease traffic chaos Hinjewadi IT Park
With Covid-19 restrictions completely eased and most employees (mainly information technology) returning to office, traffic jams have become an everyday problem, made worse by ongoing civic and infrastructure works
With Covid-19 restrictions completely eased and most employees (mainly information technology) returning to office, traffic jams have become an everyday problem, made worse by ongoing civic and infrastructure works. To ease the traffic burden on all those working at Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) park, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to develop a new road at Hinjewadi phase 2 at Wipro Circle, officials said on Monday.
The new road, according to the PMRDA team working on the project, will come from Wipro Circle and go to Wipro phase 2 via Global e-Homes. The road will be 1.8 km long and 18 metre wide, the officials said.
PMRDA officer and in-charge of public relations, Ramdas Jagtap, said, “This is the proposed road included in the development plan (DP) with a width of 18 metre. The PMRDA is in the process of inviting bids for the same, and work on the ground will start in a few days.”
“As the work for the metro line 3 between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar has started, it has added more traffic burden on the existing stretch. The new road will offer respite from traffic congestion to IT employees,” Jagtap said.
The new road will offer respite to IT employees working at phases 2 and 3 of Hinjewadi IT park that often sees chaos during morning peak hours. Already at Chandni chowk, work is underway for the proposed flyover, leading to massive traffic jams daily during peak hours.
Last week, chief minister Eknath Shinde’s convoy was stuck in traffic which forced the authorities to take immediate steps to ease the congestion. At the same time, road-widening work is underway between Narhe and Katraj bypass; metro rail work is going on along the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar stretch; and the PMC is working on the 24x7 water supply scheme in adjoining areas. All these civic works are adding to the traffic woes of those heading to Hinjewadi IT park. So much so that some IT employees are complaining of spending more than two hours daily in travelling. With the flyover work starting at University chowk after the Ganesh festival, PMRDA and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers are worried that the traffic scenario will deteriorate further. Considering the entire situation, the PMRDA is trying to offer alternative routes to IT employees heading to Hinjewadi IT park.
