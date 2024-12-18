PMRDA’s RRP for Indrayani & Mula rivers awaiting NRCD approval

The River Rejuvenation Project (RRP) planned by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for the Indrayani and Mula rivers has received approval from the state environment department but is awaiting clearance from the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) under the union ministry of water resources. This delay has stalled progress on the project. The PMRDA got approval from the state environment department in September 2023 after which the RRP was submitted to the NRCD for approval which is still pending. Hence, project work such as floating tenders is on hold. Key measures include cleaning the riverbed, purifying the water, and exploring the feasibility of a water transport system. (HT PHOTO)

PMRDA executive engineer Anita Kulkarni said, “The detailed project report (DPR) is awaiting approval from the NRCD. Until then, essential processes like tendering and other preliminary activities cannot proceed.”

The ₹577.16 crore RRP proposed by the PMRDA for the Indrayani River is aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the river, which is heavily polluted due to untreated domestic and industrial sewage. The DPR has been approved by the state environment department and forwarded to the central government for final approval.

The Indrayani River is 103.5 kilometres’ long (stretching from Kurwande village to a segment of the Bhima River at Tulapur) and the RRP encompasses 18 kilometres under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC’s) jurisdiction. Notably, the PCMC has been tasked with overseeing the project on both banks of the river. The remaining 87.5 kilometres has been entrusted to the PMRDA.

The RRP focuses on processing sewage from 54 villages and towns along the Indrayani River including Lonavala, Talegaon Dabhade, Alandi, Vadgaon, Dehugaon, and the Dehu Cantonment Board, along with several Gram Panchayats. Key measures include cleaning the riverbed, purifying the water, and exploring the feasibility of a water transport system. Future plans include developing water transport infrastructure if it is deemed viable.

Earlier, the PMRDA had decided to undertake the rejuvenation of the Indrayani River under the ‘Namami Gange’ programme initiated by the central government. A DPR was drafted by the PMRDA; College of Engineering Pune (COEP); and Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS), which is a central government enterprise. The DPR received ‘in-principle’ approval from the principal secretary of the state environment department on Monday. With central government support, the central government will contribute 60% of the project funds while the state government will contribute the remaining 40%, officials said.