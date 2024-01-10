Police arrest African national in drug peddling case

PUNE: Pune city police arrested a 27-year-old Angola national in case of alleged drug peddling in the Kondhwa area on Monday, said police. The accused has been identified as Kombo Carmelo Mayele, resident of Jadhav Nagar in Handewadi and originally hailing from Angola in Africa. The suspect was taken into custody following a targeted operation by the police, who acted on credible information regarding their involvement in the illegal drug trade. Pune city police arrested 27-year-old African national in case of alleged drug peddling in Kondhwa. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested individual was found with Mephedrone and Methaqualone drugs substances in his possession. Anti Narcotics Unit 2 of the Pune city police raided an area near Sobha Carnation society and arrested accused for possessing illegal drugs worth ₹4.60 lakh.

According to Police they have seized 12.835 grams Methaqualone worth of ₹2.58 lakh and 7.75 grams of MD worth of ₹1.42 lakh and a motorcycle.

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under sections 8(c), 22 (b)(c), of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.