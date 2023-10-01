Police arrest five in kidnapping, extortion case

PUNE: On September 22 and 23, seeking the sum, the accused called up Kurundwade multiple times. The victim then approached police to register a complaint at Chakan police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested five individuals for allegedly kidnapping a businessman from Chakan and demanding ₹1 crore ransom, police said.

The accused have been identified as Shubham alias Sonya Vinod Kakade, Akash Vinayak Bhure, Shubham Yuvraj Sarvade, all residents of Nanekarwadi in Khed, Ajay Nandu Hole, resident of Hadapsar, Navnath Shantaram Bache from Kadachiwadi in Khed.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 21 at around 9:15 pm.

The complainant Sanjay Dullappa Kurundwade, a resident of Ekta Nagar in Chakan was on his way back home, when the group of accused approached him and forced him into an autorickshaw. They demanded ₹1 crore from the businessman to ensure the safety of his family’s members. The accused also robbed ₹20,000 in possession of the complainant.

DCP Sandeep Doiphode, Zone 3 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said, “The victim agreed to pay them ₹12 lakh within two days but asked them to release him to arrange money.’’

On September 22 and 23, seeking the sum, the accused called up Kurundwade multiple times. The victim then approached police to register a complaint at Chakan police station.

Doiphode said, “After varying call details of the accused police laid a trap near Arogyam Hospital in Nanekarwadi where the accused asked to drop the money bag. Our team noticed, one person was taking the bag and nabbed him.’’

During an interrogation of the arrested accused, police identified the names of other accused and arrested them from various locations.

A case has been registered at Chakan police station under IPC sections 395, 387, and 364 A and further investigation is underway.

