 Police arrest man from Gujarat in Vishrantwadi drug case
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Police arrest man from Gujarat in Vishrantwadi drug case 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 19, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Last week, the anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police arrested three persons and seized the narcotic substance Mephedrone worth ₹1 crore from their possession from an apartment in Tingrenagar

Pune police arrested a 48-year-old man from Bharuch, Gujarat for his alleged involvement in the Vishrantwadi drug case. The accused has been identified as Mohamad Aslam Marchant, who was arrested from Bharuch on Friday and was produced in court. Police said the court granted him police custody till August 21. 

Senior police inspector Ulhas Kadam said, “During the interrogation of earlier arrested Nimish Abnave, we came to know about Marchant who is responsible for supplying drugs to the arrested accused from Gujrat and later others were selling it at the city level.’’  

Last week, the anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police arrested three persons and seized the narcotic substance Mephedrone worth 1 crore from their possession from an apartment in Tingrenagar.  

