Police arrest thief who disguised as monk to steal gold ornaments from temple

Pune city police arrested a Mumbai-based man for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth ₹4,50,000 from a temple in Salisbury Park area. The incident took place on November 15. Police said the accused is an on-record criminal and was involved in a similar kind of theft in a temple located in Ghatkopar in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Naresh Agarachand Jain, 45, a resident of Girgaon, Mumbai, gained entry in the temple disguising as a Jain monk.

Earlier, the accused used to work as a real estate agent, later he sold electronics products, and also worked in a private company, said police. The accused has claimed he committed the theft to tide over a financial crisis.

As per the complaint filed by Rajesh Oswal, on November 15, a gold crown and a gold chain were stolen from the idol of a Jain temple.

Considering the gravity of the situation, Swargate police registered a case and initiated search of the accused.

Yuvraj Nandre, senior police inspector at Swargate police station, said, “After analysis of more than 500 CCTV footages and collecting details from our informer, we have identified the accused and arrested him from Mumbai on December 5.’’

According to Nandre, this is a common modus used by the accused. Previously in a similar way the accused stole gold ornaments from the Jain temple in Mumbai, Pimpri and other places.

Police investigation revealed that the accused sold stolen golden ornaments to a jeweller in Mumbai. Police have issued a notice to the jeweller involved in this transaction.