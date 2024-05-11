Police arrested man in job fraud case 

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man from Mumbai for alleged involvement in task fraud cases. According to police, the accused has duped people to the tune of ₹32.92 lakh. Police said the complainant received a call from an unknown number who offered the complainant a part-time job of completion of various tasks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Jaied Zhakir Khan (20) from Mira Bhayandar, and the incident was reported in January. Police said the complainant received a call from an unknown number who offered the complainant a part-time job of completion of various tasks.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lured by extra income, the complainant participated initially in a free of cost task and earned some money. Later the complainant invested ₹5,000 and earned 6,500. After gaining confidence, the cyber fraudster asked the complainant to invest more amount in step wise manner according to which the complainant invested ₹32.92 lakh and later realised that he was duped.

After technical analysis, police attested Khan from Mira Bhayandar and seized his mobile phone. During investigation, it is revealed that the complainant transferred money to Khan’s account number. Likewise, Khan has received more than ₹18 lakh fraud money in his bank account.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police said two similar kinds of cases were already registered against the accused from different states.