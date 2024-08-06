Police aspirants rush to remove tattoos

PUNE As tattoos on the body may turn out to be a hurdle for uniform services, many youth appearing for ongoing police recruitment drive are rushing to hospitals to get it removed. As tattoos on the body may turn out to be a hurdle for uniform services, many youth appearing for ongoing police recruitment drive are rushing to hospitals to get it removed. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Maharashtra Police have received a massive 17.76 lakh applications for the recruitment of over 17,471 constabulary posts which are being filled up currently.

Ramesh Wanjale said, “I removed a tattoo which I had on my arm just before the exam. Earlier I was preparing for MPSC, but later realised how difficult it is to get a government job. I joined a private academy and started practising at Taljai Hills.”

Sanjana Kale who is preparing for police, army and forest services, said, “I was not aware that tattoos are not allowed. As I am confident to get clear the ground examination, I removed the tattoo on leg and my arms by laser treatment.”

Dr Rajiv Sule, skin specialist from central parts of Pune said, “Like painting the tattoo on body, it is the trend to remove the tattoos. During physical examination for police and army many youths visit our clinics to remove the tattoos.”

Another dermatologist from Kothrud on the condition of anonymity, “We have many patients who remove tattoos before appearing for police and army recruitment exams.”

Yogesh Sankpal said, “I am into body-building, so I have tattoos on my arm. But as I am preparing for exams, I have got rid of them.”