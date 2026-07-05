Brandi Reynolds, a longtime postal worker and mother of two who was kidnapped and murdered while delivering mail in North Carolina, was a convicted drug dealer, court records show, according to the Daily Mail. Her husband Brent Reynolds, also a convicted drug dealer, died in a car crash last December – and now their two young daughters have been left orphaned. Brandi Reynolds: NC mom murdered while delivering mail was convicted drug dealer; was busted for running drugs from home (Brandi Byrd Reynolds/Facebook)

Brandi and Brent Reynolds were both busted in 2022 for running drugs from their home in rural Wilkes County, according to records obtained by the Daily Mail. Brandi allegedly used her house for “keeping and selling controlled substances,” including “marijuana and fentanyl,” according to a criminal indictment.

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Brandi was previously charged with “trafficking opium or heroin” of more than 4 grams but less than 14 grams with the intent to sell and conspiring with her husband to sell marijuana. Cops discovered “drug paraphernalia, baggies, wax rubber containers, plastic totes and scales to package and repackage” in the home, the indictment said. Both of them were convicted.

In May 2023, Brandi was sentenced to 30 months of supervised probation. Brent, on the other hand, was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation, according to the records.

Brent died in a single-car accident two days before Christmas in 20205 while he was still serving his sentence. He was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt when his 2014 Ram truck veered off the road, hit a tree and overturned. Brent was declared dead at the scene.

The murder of Brandi Reynolds Brandi, 35, was found dead following a call for help to authorities in Hays, North Carolina, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, according to NBC News. She was allegedly killed by William Craig Durham, 56, of the community of Roaring River. He was charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder by prosecutors in Wilkes County. He was arrested on the day of the murder, and remained in Wilkes County Jail on Tuesday, according to a third-party inmate information service used by the county.

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A warrant filed in district court claimed that Durham committed kidnapping “by unlawfully restraining the victim, removing the victim from one place to another without the consent of the victim.” It added that Durham carried out the alleged kidnapping “for the purpose of terrorizing” Reynolds and “doing serious bodily injury” to her.