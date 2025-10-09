Police ban firecrackers exceeding 125 decibels during Diwali

The Pune City Police have issued strict guidelines regulating the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali. According to an order issued on Tuesday by police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, firecrackers producing noise levels above 125 decibels have been banned, and the use of any sound-emitting crackers will be prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am. Only light-emitting firecrackers are permitted during the restricted hours, and bursting crackers on public roads or within 10 metres of them is not allowed. (HT PHOTO)

The order also prohibits the sale, possession, and bursting of string-wrapped firecrackers known as ‘atom bombs’. Only light-emitting firecrackers are permitted during the restricted hours, and bursting crackers on public roads or within 10 metres of them is not allowed.

Temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers will be valid only from October 20 to 24, after which vendors must return any unsold stock to traders with permanent storage permits. Additionally, the use of firecrackers is banned within 100 metres of designated silent zones such as hospitals, courts, and educational institutions.

The order specifies that for garland-type firecrackers (ladis), the permissible noise limit is 110 decibels for 50–100 crackers and 105 decibels for those with over 100 crackers.