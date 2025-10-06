Police book 20 individuals following clash between NCP factions

The Vimantal police have registered a case against National Congress Party (NCP) leader Bandu Shahaji Khandve and 19 others for allegedly assaulting a supporter of MLA Bapu Pathare of NCP Sharad Pawar faction during a scuffle in Lohegaon, officials said on Monday. The accused have been booked under sections 115(2), 118(1), 189(2), 190, 352, 191(2), 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Saturday at Gatha Lawns, Santnagar Lohegaon in between 9:15 pm to 9:45 pm.

The accused have been identified as Bandu Khandve, Shekhar Moze, Vilas Khandve, Kalidas Khandve, Ganesh Khandve, Rameshwar Pol, Meghraj Khandve, Pratik Khandve, Sagar Karje, Omkar Khandve, Haridas Khadve, Tukaram Khadve, Mangesh Khandve, Ramdas Khandve, and five to six other unidentified individuals.

According to the complaint filed by Shakeel Shaikh, 46, a driver by profession, the altercation erupted when Pathare and the accused were arguing over pending road construction work in the area. The argument intensified after Khandve announced plans to protest against the delay. During the confrontation, Pathare was allegedly pushed, and his car driver was reportedly assaulted.

The assailants also allegedly snatched a gold chain weighing two tolas and ₹1,000 in cash, with the total loss estimated at ₹51,000.

