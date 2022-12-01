Police book 4 in extortion case

Kondhwa Police have booked four people in connection with extorting a software company owner by staging a fake firing incident on Saturday night, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Asif Khan, Firyaz Pathan, Sameer Sheikh and Shahabad Khan, and all are residents of Kondhwa. The complainant, Santosh Thorat, has filed a plaint at the Kondhwa police station in this regard.

According to the FIR, prime accused Asif Khan had staged a fake firing incident and tried to implicate Thorat in the case. During the investigation, police visited the firing spot and collected CCTV footage from the locality.

While probing the accomplices, cops came to know that Asif has created a fake firing incident against Thorat to extort money. It is revealed that Asif demanded ₹80 lakh from Thorat.

Hemant Patil, senior police inspector, crime branch unit 5 said, “Accused Asif Khan is already on a record criminal. Three different criminal cases have been lodged against him at Aurangabad and Chandan Nagar police stations. “

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had earlier extorted ₹6 lakh from Thorat.