Police book four for assaulting youth over drainage issue

The Kondhwa police have booked four persons for physically assaulting a man over drainage water being let inside the flat of the latter’s maternal aunt on July 19.

Asif Shaikh (38) of Bhavani peth has lodged a complaint with the police stating that the accused tampered with the drainage line and let off the sewage water into the drainage line of the house occupied by his maternal aunt which led to seepage inside the flat.

When the complainant’s maternal aunt and her son objected to it, the accused attacked her son with sharp weapons and left him with stomach and head injuries.

The complainant’s mother who was also present at the spot was abused by the accused who are absconding. Police sub-inspector Samadhan Machale said that a case under IPC has been lodged against the accused. The FIR was lodged on Monday and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Senior citizen robbed by co-passengers

A senior citizen was robbed of cash worth ₹97,000 by two women co-passengers in an auto in Yerawada on Friday. The victim had boarded an auto from the post office near Yerawada jail and was going to Commerzone when the two accused women who were wearing scarves engaged her in a conversation and stole her gold ornaments worth ₹97,000. The woman realised that her valuables had been stolen after she reached home, police said. An FIR was lodged the next day, Yerawada police said.