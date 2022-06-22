Police book four for assaulting youth over drainage issue
The Kondhwa police have booked four persons for physically assaulting a man over drainage water being let inside the flat of the latter’s maternal aunt on July 19.
Asif Shaikh (38) of Bhavani peth has lodged a complaint with the police stating that the accused tampered with the drainage line and let off the sewage water into the drainage line of the house occupied by his maternal aunt which led to seepage inside the flat.
When the complainant’s maternal aunt and her son objected to it, the accused attacked her son with sharp weapons and left him with stomach and head injuries.
The complainant’s mother who was also present at the spot was abused by the accused who are absconding. Police sub-inspector Samadhan Machale said that a case under IPC has been lodged against the accused. The FIR was lodged on Monday and teams have been formed to nab the accused.
Senior citizen robbed by co-passengers
A senior citizen was robbed of cash worth ₹97,000 by two women co-passengers in an auto in Yerawada on Friday. The victim had boarded an auto from the post office near Yerawada jail and was going to Commerzone when the two accused women who were wearing scarves engaged her in a conversation and stole her gold ornaments worth ₹97,000. The woman realised that her valuables had been stolen after she reached home, police said. An FIR was lodged the next day, Yerawada police said.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
