Police bust bike silencer thief gang in Pune

Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST

The Pune police crime branch unit 5 busted a gang of thieves that stole silencers from motorcycles and separated platinum from the metal for selling it to other states

Shrinivas Deshpande

Pune: The Pune police crime branch unit 5 busted a gang of thieves that stole silencers from motorcycles and separated platinum from the metal for selling it to other states.

Platinum metal dust is extracted from silencers and sold to jewellers through middlemen for its high value.

The accused identified as Arif Salim Sheikh (19) of Hadapsar; Hussain Badesahab Sheikh (23), Sahil Wasim Sheikh (19), Sahajad Akram Khan (19) of Vaidwadi; Rahim Khalil Sheikh (24) of Ramtekdi and Sohel Salim Khan (23) of Mohammadwadi road were arrested from Hadapsar on Wednesday.

“We had been getting complaints related to theft of motorcycle silencers from Hadapsar, Uruli Devachi, Phursungi, Shewalwadi and Mundhwa areas since past few months,’’ said Hemant Patil, senior police inspector, adding that based on a tip-off, the suspects were nabbed from Hadapsar.

Later, the accused confessed their involvement in motorcycle silencer theft cases. Police recovered 16 motorcycle silencers worth 3.20 lakh from the accused and claimed to solve 16 cases.

Friday, October 21, 2022
