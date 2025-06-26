Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Police crack double-murder case in one hour

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 26, 2025 06:12 AM IST

The accused, identified as Dattatreya Laxman Sabale, 49, from Siddhivinayak Society in Chikahli hails from Karjat in Ahilyanagari district

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a suspect in double-murder case reported in Talwade within an hour, said police.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a suspect in double-murder case reported in Talwade within an hour, said police.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a suspect in double-murder case reported in Talwade within an hour, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Dattatreya Laxman Sabale, 49, from Siddhivinayak Society in Chikahli hails from Karjat in Ahilyanagari district.

According to the police, the Dehu Road police received alert of two bodies, male and female, found near lake in Talawade at around 3am on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mangala Suresh Tembre, 30, from Amravati and Jagannath Pundlik Sarode, 56, from Akola. The duo worked at a construction site in Talawade as labourers.

Police probe found that Sabale was spotted near the crime spot before the bodies were found. The suspect was nabbed from Chikhali while trying to escape to his native place. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time of arrest.

Vikram Bansode, senior inspector, Dehu Road Police Station said, “Seeing Mangala and Jagannath together, in a jealous rage, Sabale, their co-worker who apparently liked the woman, hit the duo on head with stone and fled.”

A case has been filed at Dehu Road Police Station.

News / Cities / Pune / Police crack double-murder case in one hour
