Police inspector found dead at railway track in Beed dist

A 42-year-old Police Inspector (PI) attached with CID Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Pune was found dead on a railway track near Parali railway station in Beed district on Friday. Police suspect he died by suicide due to domestic issues. According to the Police, the Railway Station Master at Parali noticed a dead body on a railway track near Parali railway station on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Bhimrao Dhumal (42), originally hailing from Jat in Sangli district. He was attached as PI with the EOW wing of the CID Pune. As per police information, the deceased was recently transferred from Beed to Pune. Police recovered a note from his body, wherein it was mentioned that he was upset due to his domestic issues.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the Police, the Railway Station Master at Parali noticed a dead body on a railway track near Parali railway station on Friday. Immediately he alerted local police, and a team of police rushed to the spot and identified the dead body. As of now, police are yet to confirm any specific reason behind the death of the police inspector. However, police told prima facie it seems that Dhumal died by suicide, but police are investigating all possible angles in this case.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com