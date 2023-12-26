Police monitor social media posts ahead of battle of Koregaon Bhima anniversary

Pune: The Pune city and its rural counterpart under the directions from the district collectorate have begun security arrangements, surveillance and other safety measures ahead of the 206th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima at the village. State home department instructs police authorities to monitor social media posts related to Koregaon Bhima anniversary events to ensure law and order. (HT FILE)

The state home department has instructed the police authorities to monitor social media posts related to the celebrations and its events to ensure law and order.

The security measures and social media monitoring comes at a time when the state is witnessing several Maratha reservation rallies during the past couple of months. According to the police directions, social media group admins and those who forward messages will be held accountable if any false, defamatory, or communally divisive messages are spread on social media and messenger apps, and strong legal action will be taken against those involved.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We have taken adequate steps to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the event. All necessary directions from the state government are being followed and the police have been instructed to ensure all safety and security guidelines are implemented and followed.”

In the wake of the 205th celebration of the battle of Koregaon Bhima at Perne Phata, Pune rural police had identified more than 100 social media posts in 2022 that were intended to disrupt the law-and-order situation. Officials said the police will be imposing prohibitory orders under provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for social media posts which empowers public officials to issue orders in urgent cases pre-empting any law and order issue.

According to the guidelines, misinformation, rumours, and communally sensitive messages on various media platforms and also flex board, hoardings, and posters with such content are strictly prohibited.

“Any action found in violation of these orders can be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code Section 188, the order states. The section pertains to disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant,” stated a message from the district administration.

Large number of Ambedkarites converge at the Jaistambh in Bhima Koregaon every year. The district administration stated that all necessary steps and arrangements are being taken for peaceful celebrations of the historic battle at Perne village.