Police on high alert amid fears of gang war following Vanraj Andekar’s murder

Following the brutal murder of former corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Vanraj Andekar, the police are on high alert amid fears of a potential gang war. The murder has sparked fears of rival gangs escalating their actions, leading to further violence in the city. In response, the police have increased vigilance and are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential flare-ups.

However, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police, said, “Prima facie it seems that this murder is the outcome of old family disputes but even after that, we are investigating all possible angles in this case.”

The shocking killing has intensified concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Pune.

Vanraj Andekar, son of notorious gangster Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar, was targeted in what is believed to be a retaliatory act tied to ongoing gang conflict. Bandu Andekar, who was arrested last year under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), is currently out on bail since January this year. His gang wields considerable influence in Pune’s Nana Peth, Ganj Peth, and Bhavani Peth areas.

The Andekar gang has been active in Pune since 1980. They were involved in criminal activities such as murder, extortion, kidnapping and gambling. The gang was earlier led by Balkrishna alias Balu Andekar. The Andekar gang’s rise led to a violent split with the Malvadkar gang, former allies turned bitter rivals. Area domination created clashes between the Andekar and Malvadkar gangs. The conflict between the Andekar gang and Malvadkar gang escalated into one of Pune’s most infamous gang wars. The situation intensified when the Andekar gang murdered Pramod Malvadkar’s father, prompting a bloody retaliation.

On July 17, 1984, Pramod Malvadkar avenged his father’s death by killing Balu Andekar at Shivajinagar Court. This marked the beginning of a decade-long gang war, which saw the deaths of six criminals apart from numerous violent confrontations. The gang war came to a head on November 19, 1997, when the Pune police crime branch shot and killed Pramod Malvadkar in Kalewadi. After the demise of Balu, the Andekar gang was led by Bandu Andekar who gained control of Pune city.

In the 1997 municipal corporation elections, a total four gang members were elected as corporators. Vatsala Andekar became the mayor of Pune city for the term 1998 to 1999. The 1997 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections marked a turning point for the Andekar gang as they ventured into politics. Four gang members were elected, including Vatsala Andekar, who became Pune’s mayor in 1998-99.

In the latest case, police sources hinted that they are investigating a gang war angle. According to sources, in 2018, a youth was murdered by the Andekar gang near Nagzhari nullah in Pune. The deceased was the brother-in-law of the accused arrested for Vanraj’s murder, Somnath Gaikwad.

Sources suspect that since then, Somnath Gaikwad has been trying to settle scores with the Andekar gang. Through Vanraj’s sister, Gaikwad got a chance to eliminate Vanraj. Police suspect that Gaikwad by using his gang members with the help of Vanraj’s sister hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Vanraj.