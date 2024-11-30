Police put helmet rule on hold

Pune: The city police have decided to postpone the implementation of mandatory helmet enforcement for two-wheeler pillion riders. The decision was taken following opposition from people and citizen groups, said officials. Pune police have decided to postpone the implementation of mandatory helmet enforcement for two-wheeler pillion riders. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A notification regarding the enforcement of the helmet rule has been issued by additional director general of police (traffic) to police commissioners and superintendents of police across several districts, including Pune.

However, many citizen forums, groups and outfits opposed the move. In a defiant statement, some groups reaffirmed its stance against the use of helmets, claiming they are unwelcome, even for the rider.

Following public opposition, the police have decided to postpone the helmet rule implementation. The police authorities said that mandatory helmet rule will come into effect after discussing with various departments, social organisations and public representatives. The police are likely to make a decision regarding it in January next year.

Sampat Jadhav, president, Motor Vehicle Driver-Owner Association, said that many letters were written to the Pune Police Commissionerate, traffic authorities, and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner and regional transport offices stating that helmet enforcement cannot be implemented in Pune city. They have also corresponded with former home minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issue. Later, the helmet enforcement had been suspended in Pune.

“However, the additional director general of police, traffic, has issued an order for helmet enforcement. Blanket enforcement of helmet cannot be done. Under the name of helmet enforcement, common citizens are being harassed and mistreated,” he said.

The group, known for its extreme protests, had previously staged a mock funeral of helmet as part of their demonstration.