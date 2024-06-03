Police seek appointment of spl public prosecutor to fast-track case 

puneletters@hindustantimes.com Under the initial bail conditions, the accused minor was required to work with Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Police will be seeking the appointment of a special public prosecutor in connection with the drink-and-drive Porsche car accident case with the intention of fast-tracking the trial in the case. A senior crime branch official confirmed that the decision to appoint SPP in the case has been taken to expedite the hearing in the case for quick dispensation of justice to the victim’s families.

“Since it’s a sensitive accident case in which a rich kid from a high-profile family drove over two techies killing them during the accident, it made headlines in the media. We have already conveyed to the government regarding our request to assign a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to fast track the hearing in the case of early justice to the victim’s families,” the officer, on condition of anonymity, said.

Under the initial bail conditions, the accused minor was required to work with Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident. Pune Police then filed a review petition before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), asking that the boy be tried as an adult and requesting a review of the May 19 order.

The Juvenile Justice Board later cancelled the 17-year-old boy’s bail and remanded him in 14 days’ custody but stopped short of declaring its verdict on treating him as an adult in the crime amidst outrage by citizens on social media and other platforms.