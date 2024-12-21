Menu Explore
Police seize banned gutkha worth 18.58 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 22, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Saurabh alias Dhanraj Ramkrishna Nimbalkar, 24, and Sangram Ramkrushna Society, 26, of Shriram Society

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have seized banned gutkha estimated to be worth 18.58 lakh, along with two tempos, at Phalenagar on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team under the guidance of DCP (Zone II) Smartana Patil seized the two tempos parked on lane number 5 opposite Rajan Provision Stores and nabbed the two accused. The accused have been identified as Saurabh alias Dhanraj Ramkrishna Nimbalkar, 24, and Sangram Ramkrushna Society, 26, of Shriram Society.

“We have arrested the duo under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Patil said.

An FIR was lodged at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station under BNS Sections 123, 274,275 and 273, including Sections 30 (2) (a), 26 (2) (1), 26 (2) (4) of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

