Police send back SGH report in pregnant woman death case, say its ‘unclear’

Pune: A day after the expert committee of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) submitted the report in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman, who was allegedly denied treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), the Alankar police have sent the report back to the hospital with queries. Alankar police have sent the report of SGH and BJMC on death of woman allegedly denied treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (in pic) back with queries. (HT FILE)

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said, “There is no clarity in the report. We have send back the report to SGH with queries on Thursday.”

The Pune police on April 8 approached SGH and BJMC to seek expert medical opinion in connection with the death. A six-member panel was formed to investigate the case. The committee including medical superintendent, and head of departments — medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology and forensic medicine — sent the report to the police on Wednesday.

Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, 37, was reportedly denied emergency admission at DMH on March 28 on account of her family’s inability to immediately pay a ₹10 lakh deposit. She was admitted to Surya Hospital in Wakad, where she delivered twin girls via C-section on March 29. She was referred to Manipal Hospital in Baner, where she died on March 31, said officials.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Yallappa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH was unavailable for comment.

According to officials, the report by the committee headed by joint charity commissioner and report of maternal death audit committee of Pune Municipal Corporation have also been submitted to the government. The five-member committee, constituted by the public health department, had submitted its preliminary findings to the Pune police commissioner on April 5, recommending further action. The committee has held DMH guilty of violating norms that prohibit charitable trust hospitals from demanding advance payments in emergency cases.