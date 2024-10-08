Menu Explore
Police step up surveillance at Hanuman Tekdi 

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 07:02 AM IST

This preventive move comes after two students were harassed, assaulted, and robbed of a ₹70,000 gold chain near Hanuman Tekdi on Saturday

In response to recent safety concerns, the Deccan Police Station has announced a considerable increase in patrols in the Hanuman Tekdi area. Police teams will now patrol the area twice an hour, starting immediately, to deter future attacks and robberies. 

Police added that there are no CCTV cameras in that area and hence it is taking time to solve the case.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
This preventive move comes after two students were harassed, assaulted, and robbed of a 70,000 gold chain near Hanuman Tekdi on Saturday. Police officers from the Deccan Police Station emphasised the importance of community safety and the need for a visible police presence to reassure locals. 

Girisha Nimbalkar, SPI at Deccan police station said, “We have increased the patrolling in the Hanuman Tekdi area. Now patrolling team will visit twice per hour at Hanuman take area to maintain the safety of the visitors.’’ 

Nimbalkar further said that her teams are working to ascertain the identity of the accused. “We are in contact with Chatuhshringi police to get details of some suspected persons, soon we will figure it out.’’ 

Police added that there are no CCTV cameras in that area and hence it is taking time to solve the case. 

On Saturday, a 19-year-old student was injured in an attack by two unidentified men who robbed him of his gold chain valued at 70,000 in Hanuman Tekdi. This is the second such incident registered in the city in the last week, two students from Nagaland were also attacked and robbed in the Baner Tekdi area. 

