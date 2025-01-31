Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police to probe bystander injury case after water tanker tyre burst

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Kondhwa traffic division has initiated probe into tyre burst incident involving water tanker which left bystander with leg injury on Thursday morning

Pune: The Kondhwa traffic division has initiated a probe into a tyre burst incident involving a water tanker which left a bystander with leg injury on Thursday morning.

Kondhwa traffic division has initiated probe into tyre burst incident involving water tanker which left bystander with leg injury on Thursday morning. (HT)
Kondhwa traffic division has initiated probe into tyre burst incident involving water tanker which left bystander with leg injury on Thursday morning. (HT)

According to the police, one of the tyres of water tanker (MH12 HD 5186) burst opposite Café Farm House at around 10.30am. A spot inspection by traffic police found that the bystander suffered a gator injury on his calf. Eyewitnesses said that the victim later complained of dizziness and was rushed to a hospital.

Kumar Ghadge, inspector, Kondhwa Traffic Division, “We will probe whether the tyres used by the tanker was overused causing blowout due to improper maintenance and gator injury. Tyres of heavy vehicles require regular inspections, rotations, and replacements. Overuse or improper inflation increase the risk of tyre blowouts and could attract a case of negligence.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On