Police to probe bystander injury case after water tanker tyre burst

Pune: The Kondhwa traffic division has initiated a probe into a tyre burst incident involving a water tanker which left a bystander with leg injury on Thursday morning. Kondhwa traffic division has initiated probe into tyre burst incident involving water tanker which left bystander with leg injury on Thursday morning. (HT)

According to the police, one of the tyres of water tanker (MH12 HD 5186) burst opposite Café Farm House at around 10.30am. A spot inspection by traffic police found that the bystander suffered a gator injury on his calf. Eyewitnesses said that the victim later complained of dizziness and was rushed to a hospital.

Kumar Ghadge, inspector, Kondhwa Traffic Division, “We will probe whether the tyres used by the tanker was overused causing blowout due to improper maintenance and gator injury. Tyres of heavy vehicles require regular inspections, rotations, and replacements. Overuse or improper inflation increase the risk of tyre blowouts and could attract a case of negligence.”