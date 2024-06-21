Police to probe firing incidents at Talegaon Dabhade 

A group of bike-borne miscreants fired gunshots at four different locations in Talegaon Dabhade on Thursday night, police informed. As per local authorities, no injuries were reported in the series of events at Ganpati Chowk, Shala Chowk, Rajendra Chowk and Maruti Chowk in Talegaon. As per local authorities, no injuries were reported in the series of events at Ganpati Chowk, Shala Chowk, Rajendra Chowk and Maruti Chowk in Talegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

After a primary investigation, police recovered fired bullet rounds from various locations on Friday. Police officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “As of now we cannot reveal more information, but we have collected some CCTV footage in the vicinity and identified some suspects.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Prima facie gunshots were fired to create terror in the locality, police officials suspect. Pimpri-Chinchwad police have formed teams of Talegaon Dabhade police, crime branch and anti-gunda squad to identify and arrest the accused involved in this case.