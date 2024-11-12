Political circles abuzz after Jayant Patil visits Adhalrao Patils’ home in Ambegaon

PUNE In a surprising twist during the Ambegaon constituency election campaign, senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Jayant Patil, who arrived by helicopter to campaign for party candidate Devdatta Nikam, made an unexpected visit to the residence of NCP leader from Ajit Pawar faction and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. In a surprising twist in the Ambegaon constituency election campaign, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil made an unexpected visit to the residence of NCP leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The visit took place on Sunday, with Jayant’s helicopter landing at the playground of Adhalrao’s school in Landewadi, where he received a grand welcome and felicitation organised by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Adhalrao’s Mahayuti supporters alike. Another felicitation was done on behalf of the Adhalrao’s school. After the warm greeting, Jayant was invited to Adhalrao’s residence for a friendly meal.

At home, Adhalrao and his wife Kalpana again felicitated Jayant. Following the meal, Adhalrao led Jayant and others to his office, where he showcased a treasured painting in Modi script that depicted a seal of ‘Deshmukhi’ granted to his family by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1669.

Shortly after, Patil and his team departed for a pre-scheduled campaign rally in Ghodegaon, with his visit to Adhalrao’s residence lasting roughly 40-45 minutes.

While Adhalrao and Jayant dismissed the notion of any secret discussions, insiders hint at the possibility that the meeting was more than a mere social call. Interestingly, before Patil’s arrival, NCP candidate Devdatta Nikam had also visited Adhalrao to seek blessings, further stirring conjecture about potential political manoeuvres.

Adhalrao is currently supporting cooperation minister Dilip Walse Patil, who is the candidate for the Mahayuti party in the Ambegaon constituency.

Adhalrao said, “In this area, only my school has a helipad and MVA party workers requested permission to land Jayant’s helicopter at my school. I permitted them and it was also informed to Walse Patil later. The helipad is located only just five minutes distance from my house and my Janata Darbar was going on. When Jayant arrived, he called me to ask if he could come over for tea, and out of hospitality, I invited him.”

“There was no closed-door discussion between us,” said Adhalrao.