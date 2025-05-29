Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Politicians demand 40 per cent rebate on new properties  

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2025 05:28 AM IST

The BJP leaders on Wednesday met with property tax department head Asmita Tambe and administrative head Ravindra Dhavare and demanded that this scheme be made available to all

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi demanded a 40 per cent rebate on all new properties where owners live in their own homes. 

Earlier, all self-occupied homeowners were eligible for the 40% rebate by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but the scheme was discontinued. (HT)
The BJP leaders on Wednesday met with property tax department head Asmita Tambe and administrative head Ravindra Dhavare and demanded that this scheme be made available to all. 

Earlier, all self-occupied homeowners were eligible for the 40% rebate by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but the scheme was discontinued, leading to widespread opposition from political parties due to the financial burden it placed on taxpayers. After prolonged discussions, the state government reinstated the rebate, but PMC mandated the submission of the PT-3 form to claim it. 

Commenting on the same, Keskar stated, “The state government approved the 40% rebate after much discussion. However, instead of implementing it smoothly, the civic administration added unnecessary steps, forcing citizens to submit forms again. This delayed tax collection and unnecessarily burdened the civic body’s administrative machinery.” 

