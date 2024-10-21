Politicos blame PMC for delay in completion of Bhabha Hospital 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded urgent completion and opening of the Homi Bhabha Maternity Hospital in Shivajinagar, which has been under construction for the past five years, officials said. The Politicos have written to the Pune Municipal Commissioner and the Civic Health Department, criticising the negligence and lack of urgency in providing essential maternity services. Due to the lack of seriousness regarding emergency maternity services the facility is not yet fully operational, they claim. Kirdat further informed that only the outpatient department (OPD) services had been started a few months ago at the hospital. (HT PHOTO)

According to the complaint letter, ‘The construction of the hospital was delayed due to lack of funding. The project faced further setbacks due to flaws in construction design such as the non-standard lift duct that needs to be redesigned. AAP has demanded strict action against those responsible for these delays,” they claimed in the letter. Mukund Kirdat, Spokesperson, AAP Maharashtra, said, the delay is due to poor coordination between the Building Department, Electrical Department, and Health Department. Despite spending lakhs of rupees, the two floors of the hospital are non-operational.’

Kirdat further informed that only the outpatient department (OPD) services had been started a few months ago at the hospital.

“The large population from Pune depends on Kamla Nehru Hospital, which is the only public facility equipped for emergency maternity surgeries but has limited capacity. Consequently, many families are forced to seek care at expensive private hospitals, which is not possible for women from economically weaker areas such as Gokhalenagar, Janwadi, Patil Estate, and Vaiduwadi.”

Kirdat stressed the need to fully operationalise the remaining two floors of the hospital and provide complete healthcare facilities. AAP members Satish Yadav, Amol More, and Shankar Thorat were also present during the submission of the complaint letter.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “The entire building is ready, but the work of the elevator is pending. There is an error in the measurement of the lift duct which has become small. Due to this a standard lift cannot be fitted and the order has been made to make a customized lift. The lift work will get completed in January, after which the maternity ward and operation theatre will be started at the hospital.”