Politicos using parks for events, citizens unhappy

Of late, many of the city's gardens are being used by local politicians for events such as Janata Durbar, Diwali Pahat, other cultural and political events among others, and citizens have expressed their displeasure over the same. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims that it has no option but to give permission for holding such events.

In the latest instance, Sahakar Nagar residents have complained about one such event held this week at a PMC park by local Congress politician, Aba Bagul. Sahakar Nagar residents have even submitted a letter to the PMC seeking a check on such events. Maithili Deshpande, a resident of Sahakar Nagar, said that such events are often held in public parks by local representatives or other politicians. “These events create hurdles for those who visit these gardens in the morning/evening. The parks are basically for walking and other activities and not for such events,” said Deshpande. During Diwali too, singing and other programmes were organised at many of the gardens.

According to Katraj residents, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More has been holding Janata Darbars at the Ahilyabai Holkar garden. “Earlier this month, there was a Janata Darbar organised by local representatives, which is a good initiative but it can be held in some other place,” said a Katraj resident on condition of anonymity.

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent of the garden department, said, “As per the standing committee proposal, we give permission to organise such programmes. We charge a fee for the same. But we give permission once in many months to one organisation to conduct a programme.”

Lonkar garden in Salunkhe Vihar, too, has witnessed several events this week after which residents have complained that such programmes are causing problems for them. A couple of months ago, citizens from Sinhagad Road had complained about the noise pollution during morning walks as some citizens were seen playing loud music on their mobiles/bluetooth devices.

Meanwhile, citizens have urged the PMC garden department to increase the timing of the parks during the morning hours. “In winter, many citizens prefer to spend more time in the parks under the Sun. The PMC should keep them open for a longer duration…” Currently, gardens in Pune remain open only between 6 am and 10 am, and 4 pm and 8 pm.