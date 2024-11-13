Poll preparations: No school bus service on November 19

Pune: While the authorities have declared state holiday on poll day — November 20 — students in Maharashtra may experience temporary disruptions as school bus services will be suspended for two days, including November 19. The association has requested the understanding and cooperation of parents, students, and the public. (HT PHOTO)

The decision, made by school bus operators, comes in response to instructions from the regional transport offices (RTO), which have requisitioned tourist and school buses for election duties, according to officials.

The School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA) announced that buses will not operate on November 19 and 20 due to their involvement in election-related transportation.

The association has requested the understanding and cooperation of parents, students, and the public. A statement issued by SBOA highlighted the importance of these arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Parents of students will have to make arrangements for school transport on November 19.

Anil Garg, president, SBOA, said, “Buses will be handed over to RTO from the night of November 18 for poll purposes.”

Aparna Deshpande, parent of a school student, said, “As working parents, we are dependent on school bus transport. We have no alternative but apply for school leave for one day (November 19).”