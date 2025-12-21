Search
Polling peaceful in Baramati, Phaltan, Mahabaleshwar and other municipal councils in western Maharashtra

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 04:54 am IST

As per the data shared by the district administration, from 7.30am to 3.30pm, 95,865 of total 212,396 voters casted their franchise, including 49,403 males and 46,460 females

As many as 45.14 per cent votes were polled for the nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections in Pune till 3.30pm on Saturday as it was reported peaceful.

Voting in Baramati was postponed to December 20 from December 2 as per the directions given by the court. (HT)
As per the data shared by the district administration, from 7.30am to 3.30pm, 95,865 of total 212,396 voters casted their franchise, including 49,403 males and 46,460 females.

In Baramati, 45,335 of 101,992 registered voters (44.45%) polled till 3.30pm. Voting in Baramati was postponed to December 20 from December 2 as per the directions given by the court. Elections took place for 42 seats, including the post of municipal council president.

Apart from Baramati, Phursungi-Uruli Devachi recorded 45.32%, Daund 32.70%, Lonavla 56.61%, and Talegaon Dabhade saw 46.75% voting till 3.30pm.

Phaltan recorded the highest voter turnout in the district at 52.02%, followed by Mahabaleshwar with 47.40% polling. Karad registered a turnout of 46.11%, while Malkapur recorded 43.99% voting.

Election officials said polling remained peaceful across all centres, with no major untoward incidents reported.

Voters were seen queuing up at several polling booths, especially during the morning and afternoon hours.

According to data available till the close of polling, Mangalwedha recorded a voter turnout of 69.77%, while MaindargI registered the highest turnout in the district at 72%. Pandharpur also saw robust participation, with 60.81% of voters exercising their franchise. Mohol recorded 66.99% polling.

Counting of votes will be conducted on Sunday.

