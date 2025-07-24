Polytechnic admission round 2 list declared, July 24 last date for seat confirmation

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, on July 22, released the second allotment list for admissions to diploma-level engineering (polytechnic) courses for the academic year 2025-26. This round marks a crucial phase in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), as over 80% of applicants who filled preferences were allotted seats. These students are now required to report to their allotted institutes between July 23-24, along with original documents, to complete the admission process and confirm their seats. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to official data, 63,460 candidates had filled their preferences for CAP Round 2, out of which 51,223 students have secured admission. These students are now required to report to their allotted institutes between July 23-24, along with original documents, to complete the admission process and confirm their seats.

This year, a total of 63,788 seats were made available across government, government-aided, and private unaided polytechnic institutes in the state. The admission process began this year with 87,976 students being declared eligible for CAP rounds. In the second round, 63,460 students submitted preference forms, and out of them, a significant 80.30% have been allotted seats.

The allotment data reveals that 28,902 students have been allocated one of their top three preferences. These students, along with those who have received a seat for the first time in this round, are required to accept the allotment and pay the fees. Once they do so, they will not be eligible for future CAP rounds.

Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seat, even if it is not from among their top three preferences, can freeze their choice. By doing so, they confirm their admission and will exit the CAP process.

However, students who wish to wait for a better allotment in the upcoming round may choose the Not Freeze (Betterment) option. This allows them to retain the current allotment temporarily while still remaining eligible for higher preference seats in Round 3. In both cases, the student must first accept the seat and pay the requisite fee online before proceeding to the institute for final confirmation.

DTE has clearly advised students to read instructions carefully, as any incorrect or false information submitted during admission could lead to cancellation of seat, and the student would then need to go through a grievance redressal process to correct the data.

Once a student accepts the allotted seat by logging in to the official DTE admission portal and paying the acceptance fee, they must subsequently report to the allotted institute. The college will verify the student’s original documents, update the admission status on the central portal, and issue a confirmation receipt along with the fee receipt. Admission is confirmed only after this step is completed.

For students still waiting for a better allotment or those who did not receive a seat in Round 2, the next phases of the CAP process are critical.

On July 25, the DTE will publish the list of remaining vacant seats after Round 2.

Students can then fill in fresh preference forms for Round 3 on July 26 and 27.

The third allotment list will be released on July 29, providing another opportunity to secure a seat in a preferred institute.

DTE has urged students not to wait until the last moment to confirm their admissions. They must carry original documents, pay the prescribed fees, and complete all verification procedures within the specified timeline. Any lapse could lead to the cancellation of their allotted seat.