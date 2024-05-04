 Poonawalla Group starts work on commercial tower at Bund Garden, it costs ₹1,750cr - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Poonawalla Group starts work on commercial tower at Bund Garden, it costs 1,750cr

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 05, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The tower will house prominent corporate offices in the city aimed at catering to Indian conglomerates and multinational corporations

The Poonawalla Group owned by Yohan Poonawalla will be constructing a 100-meter commercial glass tower valued around 1,750 crore in Bund Garden area.

The group in its statement said that under Michelle Poonawalla’s guidance, with the expertise of Amar Builders, the tower will be built and work is likely to be completed by 2026. (HT PHOTO)
The group in its statement said that under Michelle Poonawalla’s guidance, with the expertise of Amar Builders, the tower will be built and work is likely to be completed by 2026. (HT PHOTO)

The tower will house prominent corporate offices in the city aimed at catering to Indian conglomerates and multinational corporations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The group in its statement said that under Michelle Poonawalla’s guidance, with the expertise of Amar Builders, the tower will be built and work is likely to be completed by 2026.

On their latest venture, Yohan and Michelle, said, “Poonawalla Towers is one of our many real estate projects in the pipeline. Our vision with this step is not just to build structures but also to shape the country’s future...”

Currently, the Poonawalla Group, is working on projects across the board in commercial, uber-luxury residential, land, mixed-use and high-end redevelopment projects across the geographies of Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On