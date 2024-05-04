Poonawalla Group starts work on commercial tower at Bund Garden, it costs 1,750cr

The Poonawalla Group owned by Yohan Poonawalla will be constructing a 100-meter commercial glass tower valued around ₹1,750 crore in Bund Garden area. The group in its statement said that under Michelle Poonawalla’s guidance, with the expertise of Amar Builders, the tower will be built and work is likely to be completed by 2026. (HT PHOTO)

The tower will house prominent corporate offices in the city aimed at catering to Indian conglomerates and multinational corporations.

On their latest venture, Yohan and Michelle, said, “Poonawalla Towers is one of our many real estate projects in the pipeline. Our vision with this step is not just to build structures but also to shape the country’s future...”

Currently, the Poonawalla Group, is working on projects across the board in commercial, uber-luxury residential, land, mixed-use and high-end redevelopment projects across the geographies of Maharashtra and other parts of the country.