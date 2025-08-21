Poor implementation of Waste rules: Only 19 citizens penalised in Pune this year

In a glaring example of weak enforcement of solid waste management laws, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has penalised only 19 citizens this year for refusing to hand over household waste during door-to-door collection. Civic officials admitted that these actions have led to unhygienic conditions and littering in various neighbourhoods. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to data shared by PMC, just ₹28,800 in fines has been collected in the past seven months from residents found dumping garbage in open spaces after failing to hand it over to sanitation staff. Civic officials admitted that these actions have led to unhygienic conditions and littering in various neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, many residents have pushed back, blaming the PMC for irregular waste collection. They claim inconsistent timing often forces them to leave garbage bags on roadsides or in open areas, contributing to the problem.

Door-to-door waste collection in Pune has been in place for nearly two decades. According to officials, Swach staff collect ₹85 per month from each household for this service. Citizens who refuse to hand over their waste and are later caught dumping it in the open are subject to a ₹500 fine.

The PMC currently employs 3,850 sanitary staff for waste collection across city limits.

“Sometimes the staff doesn’t turn up for days, and we are left with no option but to dump the garbage,” said a resident from Lohegaon.

Citizens and activists have criticised the PMC for failing to enforce the rules effectively.

Adv Amrapalee Dhiwar, a social activist, said, “Punishing just 19 people in a city of over 40 lakh shows the administration’s lack of seriousness. Without strict action and consistent collection, Pune will continue to struggle with waste mismanagement.”

Sandip Kadam, head of PMC’s solid waste management department, said the civic body is working to make waste segregation and handover compulsory.

“Some residents avoid paying ₹85 and dump garbage in public spaces instead. We take action if they are caught red-handed, but that’s not always possible,” he said.