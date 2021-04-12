Poor medical facility hits patients of Pune rural areas

PUNE: The Covid-19 pandemic situation in rural areas is worse than urban parts due to lack of medical infrastructure and testing facilities.

Tushar Barhate, who is living near Chakan, said, “Five members of my family have been showing symptoms of the virus since last three days. We are awaiting test reports for the past three days as there is a huge rush. Doctors said the treatment can begin only after seeing the test report. One of the doctors has given basic medicines.”

Dr Rahul Joshi, rural health officer at Ghodegaon in Pune district, said, “The Covid situation is almost the same like Mumbai and Pune. In Ambegaon taluka, the situation is better as there is enough health facility and Covid centres, unlike neighbouring talukas.”

One of the medical officers from Khed said on condition of anonymity, “The situation is getting bad in rural areas. The patients are coming forward for testing on doctors’ suggestion. When patients’ symptoms get worse, they are doing tests and it is taking too much time. Even beds are unavailable in government facilities and private hospitals are overcrowded.”

A medical officer from Junnar said, “There is not enough testing facility. Patients are coming to doctors when their condition has become serious. They are running to neighbouring towns to get treatment.”

Dr Sachin Pawar, who is practicing at Satana in Nashik district said, “The situation is bad. Earlier, people took the Covid threat lightly and now there are cases in every village. Medical facilities are not enough. Many hospitals are not getting adequate oxygen supply facility.”

Dr Pawar said, “The population of Satana, Malegaon taluka is more than 7-8 lakh and it has only two CT scan machines. Patients are going 40-50 km to do high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) test. Positive patients are staying in line for more than 6-8 hours for the test.”

Rupesh Sawant of Junnar said, “One of my relatives need Remdesivir injection. We are trying to get it from Nashik around 100 km far. With urban areas facing shortage of the injection, one can assess the situation in rural areas.”

One of the doctors from Junnar taluka said, “If this situation persists, more people can become victims of the deadly virus for lack of treatment.”