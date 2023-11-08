close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Poor response forces PMRDA to list 14 land parcels again for e-auction

Poor response forces PMRDA to list 14 land parcels again for e-auction

BySiddharth Gadkari
Nov 08, 2023 06:14 AM IST

PMRDA will e-auction open lands across 28 villages located in Mulshi, Haveli and Shirur talukas on December 3, officials said on Tuesday

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has listed 28 land parcels for e-auction on long lease and generate revenue. The properties include 14 that found no takers in the previous e-auction exercise as it is located in remote villages that lack in terms of development.

PMRDA will e-auction open lands across 28 villages located in Mulshi, Haveli and Shirur talukas on December 3, officials said on Tuesday.

The plot size varies from 225 square metre to 3177.71 square metre with basic price ranging from 32,49,000 to 89,62,000.

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector, PMRDA, said, “All these plots fall under unreserved categories. Of the 28 plots, around 14 are listed again for e-auction as we did not get good response from developers, unlike semi-urban areas adjacent to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).”

PMRDA mentioned names of villages like Kesnand, Khed Shivapur, Loni Kalbhor, Hinjewadi, Maan, Bhugaon, Pirangut, Nande, Somatane and Shirur.

