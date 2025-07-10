PUNE: The ₹4,700-crore Riverfront Development (RFD) project on 44.4-km stretches along the banks of the Mula-Mutha river is no longer the vibrant space for recreation and relaxation, as portrayed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Popular riverfront turns into haven for anti-social elements

Designed to make the riverfront a cultural and recreational landmark for citizens and tourists - with landscaped promenades, cycling tracks, open-air theatres, wellness zones, and gardens - some stretches of the riverfront, however, present a sorry picture, rather than a picturesque one.

These stretches, between Yerawada and Kalyaninagar, have turned into a haven for drug and alcohol dealers and users. Security lapses and absence of regular patrolling have turned these parts of the riverbed into unsafe zones, undermining the very goal of the project to create an inclusive and secure public space. Residents and civic activists say immediate, coordinated action is essential if the RFD is to live up to its promise.

A three-hour ground visit by Hindustan Times near the Yerawada Bridge revealed widespread neglect. Trash was scattered along the riverbank, and groups of young men were seen openly taking drugs and drinking alcohol, taking advantage of the absence of any law enforcement presence.

“There is zero security here. We need CCTV surveillance, emergency response boxes, night vision cameras, and drone patrolling,” said Rajesh Pardeshi, a civic activist from Yerawada. “Despite hundreds of crores being spent, the area remains vulnerable to vandalism, graffiti, open urination, and substance abuse. Authorities must act before it’s too late.”

Maria Fernandes, a Bund Garden resident, highlighted concerns over women’s safety. “The riverbed is beautiful, but I wouldn’t go there alone, neither after dark nor in the afternoon. There’s no lighting or visible police presence. It’s unsafe for women and children. If the government wants to promote this as a public space, safety has to come first.”

Taking note of these concerns, ACP (IT) Vivek Pawar of Pune City Police promised that the RFD stretches would be included in the city’s surveillance grid. “We will integrate the RFD areas into our CCTV system. Vulnerable locations will be monitored and strict action will be taken against anti-social elements. Citizen safety is our top priority,” he said.

Civic officials, too, said that steps are being taken to improve monitoring and control accessibility. “We are building a fencing wall and finalising land acquisition for regulated entry and exit points,” said Bipin Shinde, executive engineer, RFD. “We’ve also asked the local police to deploy beat marshals. These are part of our long-term plans to ensure security on the riverfront.”