Porsche accident: Wife of ex-NCP minister says minor driver harassed her son in school

Sonali Tanpure, the wife of Rahuri legislator and former NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) minister Prajakt Tanpure, has claimed that the recent Porsche car accident involving a minor brought back some of her old memories. The Porsche Taycan, involved in the Pune accident, was running without a licence plate. (PTI)

In a series of posts on X, she wrote, "The minor in question in the incident studied in the same class as her son and he had to suffer a lot due to some of those boys. I had complained to their parents about them."

Although Sonali did not name anyone, she hinted at the involvement of the suspect in the Sunday accident in ragging her son. The 17-year-old was speeding in his Porsche when it collided with a motorbike, killing two young techies.

In another post, she explained, "However, I did not get the desired response. In the end, I had to remove my son from the school due to the constant harassment he faced from these classmates. All those incidents still have an impact on his heart. If necessary and prompt steps had been taken to correct the bad behaviour of these boys at the appropriate time, this serious crime would not have taken place."

In the third tweet, Tanpure said, "Educated people died during the accident that day and their families have been uprooted. The family needs to be served justice."

The inexcusable delay shown by the police after the accident had sparked outrage among the common citizens.

During his visit to the city commissionerate on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed concern about the public anger and said that the outrage intensified after the Juvenile Justice Board released the juvenile within 15 hours of his arrest on grounds such as requiring him to do social work for fifteen days and write an essay, amongst other lenient conditions.

The deputy CM defended the city police, stating that they had sought to have the minor tried as an adult in an application before the court, which was not taken into consideration by the board. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also issued a stern warning, asking the police to take the strictest possible action against the juvenile accused and others involved in the case.

The police have arrested bar owners and managers who served alcohol to the minor before he took to the wheels and later killed two techies in Kalyaninagar on Sunday. Following their arrest, the state excise department has sealed the two bars, Cosie and Blak, whose owners and managers were found permitting the minor to consume liquor in their establishments. Both the ruling BJP and Congress parties in Pune have met with the Pune Police commissioner, seeking strict action against the culprits.